Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Main exam. Candidates can check and download their answer key and individual response sheets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Junior Assistant Main exam was conducted on April 4. A total of 11,574 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from April 7 to 9. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge. Objections would not be accepted through Post, WhatsApp, SMS, Phone, individual submission or any other mode.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to Keys & Objection Click on the answer key link for the subject The APPSC Junior Assistant Mains answer key will appear on screen Download and match key with response sheet.

