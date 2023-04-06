Indian Army has released the admit cards for the Agniveer Online Computer-Based Written Exam 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.



The Indian Army Agniveer CEE will be conducted from April 17 to 26 at various exam centre across the country. As per the official website, “Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards.”

Steps to download Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2023:

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Go to the admit card link Login using JIA Roll Number and date of birth The Indian Army Agniveer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2023.

Under the Indian Army’s Agnipath scheme, candidates are tested on the basis Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site), Physical Measurement (At Rally Site), Medical Test and Written Test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).