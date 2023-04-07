Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued the mark sheet of final result of TN Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Candidates can check and download the mark sheet from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police Constable written exam was held on November 27 last year, followed by the round for the CV, PMT, ET and PET in January. The final Provisional selection list of candidates was released last week for those shortlisted for Character and antecedents verification & Medical examination.

The marks and status of the candidates other than selected for the Final Provisional selection list have been released.

Steps to check TNUSRB PC mark sheet 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Marks and status of the candidates other than selected for Final Provisional selection list’ under Constables

The TN Police Constable mark sheet will appear on the screen

Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to TNUSRB PC marks and status.

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.