Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the physical tests under the Jail Warders Exam 2022 today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Jail Warders PMT/PET will be held from April 17 onwards at 6 centres.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Jail Warders posts. The selection process includes Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests and a written exam.

Here’s UKPSC Jail Warder PET/PMT exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Jail Warder admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Jail Warder

Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Jail Warder admit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC Bandi Rakshak admit card 2023.