The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC Civil Services prelims exam was conducted on January 8 and the provisional answer keys were released on January 13.

The results will be based on the final answer key and are expected to be declared soon.

Steps to download GPSC Prelims final answer key:

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Final Key (Prelim) - 20/2022-23 FOR BOTH PAPER-1 AND PAPER-2’ The GPSC Prelims final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to GPSC prelims final answer key 2023.