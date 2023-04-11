Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has started the online application process for the PCS (Judicial Branch) Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates apply for the Main exam at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Civil Judge Main exam is scheduled to be held from June 2 to 4 for candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam. The result of the PPSC Judiciary prelim exam was announced on January 22.

The candidates are required only to register online for the Mains examination and are not required to send any other document or application form separately to the Commission. The candidates failing to register online for the Main examination within the prescribed time limit would not be able to get their admit cards for the Main examination.

Steps to apply for PPSC Civil Judge Main exam:



Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against Civil Judge, then go to apply online Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for PPSC PCS JB Main exam 2022.

The PPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 159 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrate, of which 55 posts are reserved for women.

Here’s PPSC Civil Judge Main exam date 2023 notice.