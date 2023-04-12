Pune-based Symbiosis Institute of Technology will conclude the online registration process for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2023 today. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website set-test.org.

The SET / SLAT / SITEEE Test 1 and SET / SLAT / SITEEE Test 2 will be conducted on May 6 and May 14, respectively. The admit card for Test 1 will be available to download from April 22 onwards, whereas the admit card for Test 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.

The result of the entrance exam will be released on May 24, 2023.

“The entrance test registration fee for SET/SLAT/SITEEE is INR 1950/- per test. (Non- refundable and non-transferable). In addition to that, you are also expected to pay the programme registration fee of INR 1000/- for each programme that you wish to apply for. (Non-refundable and non-transferable),” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for SITEEE 2023:

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on SITEEE 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SITEEE 2023.