Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the 1st grade School Lecturer-Sanskrit (School Education) Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer exam for Sanskrit was conducted on October 11 and 1 last year. The Commission has released the provisional list of 404 candidates for eligibility checking.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Moreover, the RPSC 1st grade Sanskrit cut-off marks have also been released.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies.

Steps to check RPSC 1st Grade Sanskrit result 2022



Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to Latest News and click on result link for School Lecturer-Sanskrit The RPSC 1st Grade Biology result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to download RPSC 1st grade Sanskrit result 2022