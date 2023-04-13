Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Principals in Jharkhand (Regular). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the examination fee on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in till May 8 and May 11, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 39 vacancies.

candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for Principals post

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on “Click here to apply for Recruitment of Principals, Advt.No.-05/2023” Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Principals post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.