Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till April 18 at gujcetkey@gmail.com by paying the fee of Rs 500 per challenge. The candidates are required to send supporting documents along with the suggestions.

GUJCET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 3 from 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to download GUJCET answer key 2023

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the GUJCET 2023 Answer Key link

The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to GUJCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key.

GUJCET exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.