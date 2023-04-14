The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the revised answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII). Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

“Dear Candidates, Objection tracker was raised from 13th feb 2023 to 20th feb 2023 after analyzing the objection raised by candidates. There are two questions that have been delete and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been change, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages,” reads the notification.

The AIBE 17 exam was conducted on February 5, 2023.

Steps to download AIBE 17 revised answer key

Visit the AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBEE XVII revised answer key The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIBE 17 revised answer key.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

