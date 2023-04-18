Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the HP Administrative Service Main exam 2021. Candidates can check the results online at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS Main Exam 2021 was conducted from February 3 to 11, 2023. A total 519 candidates were declared qualified for the Main Written Examination, out of which 450 candidates appeared in the Main Examination.

Steps to download HPPSC HPAS Mains result:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2021” under What’s New section

The HPPSC HPAS Mains result will appear on the screen Check and download.

Direct link to download HPPSC Mains result 2021.

On the basis of the result of the HPAS Main Examination, 44 candidates have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview). The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respect.

The qualified candidates will be interviewed from May 8 to 16 in the office of H.P. Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar, Shimla. The Interview Schedule, Attestation form, Personality Test call letters, Option form and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission in due course.