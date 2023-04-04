Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 1.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 posts of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis) under the H.P. State Pollution Control Board. The the pay band is level -12 (Rs 43,000-1,36,000).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Five years relaxation in upper age limit is admissible only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: 1st Class M.Sc. Degree in Environmental Science/Chemistry/ Micro-Biology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Basic Science from a recognized university/ institution as a regular student.

Here’s HPPSC Junior Scientific Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Junior Scientific Officer recruitment:



Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023.