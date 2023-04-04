Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 1.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 posts of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis) under the H.P. State Pollution Control Board. The the pay band is level -12 (Rs 43,000-1,36,000).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Five years relaxation in upper age limit is admissible only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: 1st Class M.Sc. Degree in Environmental Science/Chemistry/ Micro-Biology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Basic Science from a recognized university/ institution as a regular student.

Here’s HPPSC Junior Scientific Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Junior Scientific Officer recruitment:

  1. Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
  3. Register and proceed with application process
  4. Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023.