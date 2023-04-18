The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the exam dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled on April 23. In consultation with Regional Centre for Biotechnology, the NTA has rescheduled the GAT-B/ BET 2023 on May 13 (Saturday).

The test will be a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The dates of downloading of City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination will be displayed shortly before the conduct of examination.

The GAT-B/BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Here’s GAT-B/ BET 2023 exam date notice.