Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule of the Physical efficiency and trade test for the Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the PET schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 15,728 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test. The test is scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 28, 2023. The applicants are directed to bring their Aadhar Card and Admit Card

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies.

Steps to download Forest Guard 2020 PET schedule

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News & Notifications tab

Click on “Forest Guard 2020 : Schedule of Physical Efficiency and Trade test Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

