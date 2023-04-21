Pre-University Examination Board, Karnataka has announced the Class 12th or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) result today. All the registered candidates will be able to check their results on the official website karresults.nic.in.

The 2nd PUC exams were held from March 9 to 29, 2023. The Board has released the result for all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce. The overall pass percentage is 74.67%.

Students will have to enter their registration number to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2023. The PUC scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, registration number, date of birth, subject name, subject-wise marks, result status, and total marks secured.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023:

