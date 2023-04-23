West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till May 22.

The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Here’s WBP Lady Constable recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-30 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper-age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST applicants of West Bengal only by five years and OBC applicants of West Bengal only by three years.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik (Class 10) Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Selection process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

Application Fee

All category candidates except SC/ST (of West Bengal only) are required to pay the fee of Rs 170. The application fee for SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20.

Steps to apply for WBP Lady Constable recruitment 2023:



Visit official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in Go to ‘The Post of Lady Constable in WBP 2023’

Click on the apply online link and register/ sign up Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for WBP Lady Constable recruitment 2023.