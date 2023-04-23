The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the RPSC SSO official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 30 in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 461 vacancies for Senior Physical Education Teacher in the Secondary Education department.

Here’s RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card notice.

Steps to download RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023: