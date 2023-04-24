Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Final Written Examinations for various posts of Constable. Candidates will be able to download their TS Police hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police PC Main exam for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) and SCT PCs (IT&CO) will be held on April 30 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM respectively in and around Hyderabad.

After downloading the Hall Tickets, candidates shall take a printout on an A4 size paper on both sides and affix his / her passport photograph at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail.

Here’s TS Police Constable hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on hall ticket link for SCT PC Login using Mobile Number and password The TS Police Constable Mains hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download TSLPRB Constable hall ticket 2023.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Police constables and 554 vacancies of Sub-Inspector Civil and/or equivalent posts.