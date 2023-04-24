Allahabad University (AU) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allduniv.ac.in from April 25 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is May 16.

The entrance examination will be held in the first week of June 2023 and the results may be declared by the last week of June 2023. The counselling for admission for different courses may start from the second week of July 2023.

The exam will be conducted at different centres including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. ONINE only: Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna and Thiruvanthpuram.

“PGAT 2023 will be conducted for the following PG courses: PGAT- (32 courses, along with LL.B., M.Com. and LL.M.), and PGAT-I| (24 courses including B.Ed., M.Ed., MBA (RD) & MBA) in addition to the professional courses (M.C.A., M.Sc. Food Tech., M.Voc. Media Studies and P.G.D.C.A.) offered by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS). The applicants are advised to go through the university website for detailed information about the courses,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

PGAT 2023 will be conducted for a total of 9467 seats (4203 for the university campus and 5264 for the constituent colleges).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.