The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts including Asst Manager, Asst Engineer, Junior Executive, Office Executive and others. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.wbsetcl.in from April 26 onwards.

The last date to submit the application form is May 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 198 posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (HR&A): 10

Assistant Engineer (Elect.): 25

Assistant Engineer (IT and CS): 06

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 20

Junior Executive (F&A): 11

Junior Executive (Stores): 11

Junior Engineer (Civil) Gr.-II: 30

Office Executive: 60

Technician Grade.-III: 25

Direct link to the official notice.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates will be able to check the eligibility criteria, remuneration, application process, selection procedure, and other details to be released in the detailed notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.