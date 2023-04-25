GPSC Engineering Service 2022 final answer key released; check details here
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2, Narmada and Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar and Road and Building Department Class-1 and Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies.
Steps to download the answer key
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2 final answer key link
- The final answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
