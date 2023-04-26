The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card today for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) examination. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Examination Admit Card, he/she can write to Email: secretary.hssc-hry@gov.in or call at helpline number: 0172-2566597,” reads the notification.

The HSSC TGT exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and 30 in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 12.15 PM and 3.15 PM to 5.00 PM. The examination for the said post will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions of 105 minutes duration.

Here’s HSSC TGT admit card notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website adv22023.hryssc.in Key in your login details and submit

Click on the admit card link The HSSC TGT admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9,300‐34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).

Here’s HSSC TGT exam schedule 2023 notice.