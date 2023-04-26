HSSC TGT admit card 2023 releasing today; check link here
The HSSC TGT exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and 30.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card today for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) examination. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in.
“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Examination Admit Card, he/she can write to Email: secretary.hssc-hry@gov.in or call at helpline number: 0172-2566597,” reads the notification.
The HSSC TGT exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and 30 in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 12.15 PM and 3.15 PM to 5.00 PM. The examination for the said post will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions of 105 minutes duration.
Here’s HSSC TGT admit card notice.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website adv22023.hryssc.in
- Key in your login details and submit
- Click on the admit card link
- The HSSC TGT admit card will appear on screen, download
- Take a printout for future reference
The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9,300‐34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.
Selection Process
The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).
Here’s HSSC TGT exam schedule 2023 notice.
HSSC TGT exam schedule 2023
|Name of the Post
|Date
|Sessions
|TGT Sanskrit
|30.04.2023 (Sunday)
|Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM
|TGT Music
|30.04.2023 (Sunday)
|Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM
|TGT Urdu
|30.04.2023 (Sunday)
|Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM
|TGT Social Studies
|13.05.2023 (Saturday)
|Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM
|TGT English
|14.05.2023 (Sunday)
|Morning Session-from 10:30 AM to 12:15 PM
|TGT Arts
|14.05.2023 (Sunday)
|Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM