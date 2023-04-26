Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) for Regions and Corporate Centre posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website powergrid.in.

The Computer Based Test is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies.

Steps to download Diploma Trainee admit card

Visit the official website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings” Click on Diploma Trainee admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.