Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Forest Guard exam 2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam was conducted on April 9 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 13 districts. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from April 18 to 24. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The answer keys have been released for series A, B, C & D.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

Here’s UKPSC Forest Guard answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Forest Guard answer key 2023:



Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on Forest Guard Exam-2022 answer key link

The UKPSC Forest Guard answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to download UKPSC Forest Guard answer key 2023.