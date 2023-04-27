Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Regional Inspector (Technical) exam 2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Regional Inspector exam was held on April 19 at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from April 27 to May 3. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The answer keys have been released for series A, B, C & D.

The UKPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 8 vacancies of Regional Inspector (Technical) in the state Transport Department. The selection process includes will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.

Here’s UKPSC Regional Inspector answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Regional Inspector answer key 2023:



Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on Regional Inspector Exam-2022 answer key link

The UKPSC Regional Inspector answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to download UKPSC Regional Inspector answer key 2023.