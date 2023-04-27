The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list and post preference form for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022. Candidates can check the CGL vacancy list at the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the list, the final vacancies for SSC CGL 2022 are 36,012 in 60 different government departments. The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Here’s SSC CGL 2022 vacancy list.

SSC CGL post preference form

Moreover, the Commission has released the post preference form for candidates of CGL 2022. A sample offline form has been issued for the convenience of the candidates. “Options are to be filled up in the online module on the website of the Commission. No physical option form shall be accepted by the Commission,” said the notice.

The Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in the Tier-II examination through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC. The link is active between April 27 and May 1.

Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) during the period will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted from March 2 to 7 for over 62,000 candidates. The answer keys were released in March and the results are expected soon.

Here’s SSC CGL 2022 post preference notice.