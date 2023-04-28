Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 26 — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 366 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Personality Tests (Interviews) round.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 366 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IFS 2022 interview schedule

Visit the official website upsconline.in Click on “Interview Schedule: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC IFS 2022 interview schedule.

