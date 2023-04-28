Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 4 exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by May 1 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

Steps to download MPPEB Patwari answer key 2023:



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022’

Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB Patwari answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP Patwari answer key 2023.