MPPEB Patwari answer key 2023 released for Group 2, sub group 4 posts
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 4 exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies.
Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by May 1 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.
Steps to download MPPEB Patwari answer key 2023:
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- Go to ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022’
- Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit
- The MPPEB Patwari answer key will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference