The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has started the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 or JEE Advanced 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register and pay the fee is May 4 and 5, respectively.

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

Educational Qualification:

i) Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2023. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

ii) A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1450

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1450

All other candidates: Rs 2900

For foreign nationals (including PIO/OCI): Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries will have to pay USD 90 and Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries will have to pay USD 180.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

Visit official website jeeadv.ac.in Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and login using JEE (Main) 2022 Application number and Password Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2023

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.