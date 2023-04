Today is the last day to register for the TS EdCET 2023 without late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 18 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card will be released on May 5, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed or appeared for qualifying examination in any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Masters Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to TS EdCET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 550 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS EdCET 2023: