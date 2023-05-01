The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city slip and admit card dates for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check the notice on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till April 11 upto 11.59 PM.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam city intimation slip will be released on May 14 and the CUET admit cards will be available for download three days before the actual date of examination i.e. May 18.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Here’s CUET UG 2023 admit card notice.

Edit window reopened

Moreover, the NTA has opened the window for updating (adding/removing/changing) their CUET UG Test Papers and adding courses/universities for a period of two days i.e. from May 1 to 2.

The option for choosing more Subjects (Tests)/ Courses (Programmes)/ Universities/ Institutions/ Autonomous Colleges/ Organizations will also be available during the aforesaid period to the candidates who have successfully submitted their Application Forms. The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration.