Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. A total of 3590 candidates have been declared qualified for the 68th Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download BPSC 68th Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using User Name and Password Click on the admit card link The BPSC 68th Main admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.