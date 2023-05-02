The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023. Candidates can check the result online at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA 1 exam 2023 was held on April 16 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2024. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 395.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The mark-sheets of the candidates will also be made available to download on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result.

Steps to download UPSC NDA 1 result 2023:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023” under What’s New section

The UPSC NDA result merit list will appear on the screen Check the result by searching roll number Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC NDA 1 result 2023.

Candidates are required to register online on the Indian Army Recruitment website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.