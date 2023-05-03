Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, home department (Police). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from May 4 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is June 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition and 53 vacancies are for Sub-divisional Fire Station Officer post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

Steps to apply for SI, SDFSO posts

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on Prohibition Dept. tab Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the completely filled form Take a printout for future reference

