Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 was held on March 5 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. The answer keys were released on March 21.

Shortlisted candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list will be eligible to appear for the typing test (English/Hindi). The schedule will be released soon.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanisth Sahayak.

Steps to download UKPSC JA result 2023:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on Junior Assistant Exam-2022 result link

The UKPSC Junior Assistant result will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to download UKPSC Kanisth Sahayak result 2023.