The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the results of the Class 12 board exams today. The TN 12th board exams were held from March 13 to April 3.

The pass percentage in TN Board HSC exams this year is 94.03 per cent. The girls have outshone boys scoring 96.38% while male students got 91.45%.

Students will be able to check their results online and download scorecards from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To access the TN board results, students will have to login with their Exam roll number and Date of Birth.

Steps to check TN 12th result 2023:

Visit tnresults.nic.in Click on ‘HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2023’ Enter Registration No and Date of Birth and submit The TN 12th result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to check TN Board 12th result 2023.