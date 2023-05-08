Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC exams 2023. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website karresults.nic.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 83.89%. A total of 835102 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 700619 passed the examination, reports the Hindustan Times.

The examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC result 2023

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in Click on the SSLC result link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Karnataka SSLC result 2023.