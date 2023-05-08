The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the result of the 1st Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test or OSSTET 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET 2022 (1st) was held on January 16.

Steps to download OSSTET result 2023

Visit official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on the OSSTET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OSSTET result 2023.