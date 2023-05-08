Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the final results of various posts today including Sub Inspectors, Constables, Forest Guards, etc. Candidates will be able to check their results online from the official website slprbassam.in.

The results have been announced for the PST/PET conducted from April 25 to 27 for the posts of Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor and various Sub Inspectors for Assam Commando Battalions and physical tests for Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts held on February 13.

Steps to check Assam Police results 2023: