Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final answer keys for the Common Eligibility Test or CET Graduation Level 2022. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level was conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023. The result scorecards were released on April 28.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam is held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Steps to RSMSSB CET graduate final answer key:



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News and notification – Candidate Corner – Answer key Click on final answer key link for relevant subject The RSMSSB CET graduate answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to RSMSSB CET graduate answer key 2023.