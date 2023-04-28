Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result for the Common Eligibility Test or CET Graduation Level 2022. Candidates can check and download their result scorecards from the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level was conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Here’s RSMSSB CET Graduate result notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB CET scorecard 2023:

