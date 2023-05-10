Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam city slip for the selection test for Agniveervayu (02/2023) under Agnipath Scheme. Candidates can check their exam city details on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 online examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards. The written test will be conducted at the IAF Station/location where the candidate has submitted his application. A minimum aggregate score of 10 is required for a candidate to pass the written examination.

“Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2023 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” said the notice.

Steps to check IAF Agniveervayu exam city slip:

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Go to ‘Candidate Login’ Login using Username or Email ID and password The IAF Agniveervayu exam city slip will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check IAF Agniveervayu exam city slip.