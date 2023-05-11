Today is the last day to register online without fate fee for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2023) conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 500 is May 21.

The AP PGCET 2023 computer-based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2023. The hall ticket will be released on June 1, 2023.

Here’s AP PGCET 2023 official notification.

Application Fee

Registration fee for a single test is Rs 850 for OC, Rs 750 for BC candidates and Rs 650 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The fee may be paid at any AP online centers or through payment gateway (Credit/Debit Cards/ Net Banking).

Steps to apply for AP PGCET 2023:



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP PGCET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and submit Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AP PGCET 2023.