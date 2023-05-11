The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

The GAT-B/ BET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 13 (Saturday). The test will be a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “GAT-B & BET 2023 admit card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

The GAT-B/BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.