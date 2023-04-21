The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Paper 2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their SSC Steno admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CPO Paper 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 2. As per the result, 15,740 candidates have qualified in the physical tests to be eligible to appear for SSC CPO Paper 2 exam.

Steps to download SSC CPO admit card 2023:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – and click on link for Sub-Inspector Paper 2 Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CPO Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.

The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.