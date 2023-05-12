The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Revenue Officer and Executive Officer posts under the Local Self-Govt recruitment 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the RPSC SSO official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Revenue Officer and Executive Officer exams will be held on May 14 in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts. These vacancies will be filled under the Local Self Government Department Exam-2022.

Here’s RPSC EO, RO admit card 2023 notice.

Steps to download RPSC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Admit Card For Revenue Officer Gr. II And Executive Officer Gr. IV (LSG Deptt.)’

Key in your Application No. and Date Of Birth and submit The RPSC local self government admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download RPSC EO, RO admit card 2023.