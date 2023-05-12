Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of the Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Civil Judge prelims 2022 was conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in three districts — Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur.

A total of 521 candidates have been declared to appear for the Main examination. The Civil Judge Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 13 — from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the examination.

Steps to download Civil Judge result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judge Prelims result 2023

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.