The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Class 10th board examinations 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the total pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 is 93.12%, reports Hindustan Times. This year, a total of 21,86,940 candidates appeared for the examination. The exams were conducted from February 15 to 21, 2023.

Steps to download CBSE 10th result 2023

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in Click on Class 10th result link Key in your login details and submit The CBSE 10th result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CBSE Class 10th result.