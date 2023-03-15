The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam admit card for the post of Occupational Therapist. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Occupational Therapist exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19 in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies for Occupational therapists.

Here’s RPSC Occupational therapist admit card notice.

Steps to download RPSC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Occupational therapist 2022”

Key in your Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC Occupational therapist admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC Occupational therapist admit card.